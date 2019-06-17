Uganda: Minister Wants Yoga Taught in Schools

Kampala — The State minister for Primary Education, Ms Rosemary Seninde, has asked Physical Education teachers in schools to learn Yoga and teach it to students for their physical and mental health benefit.

While officiating at the International Day for Yoga at Kololo Independence Grounds yesterday, Ms Seninde said Yoga does not require equipment and it is not as vigorous as Physical Education but relaxes the body and promotes mental stability for students.

"I have never done it before but it is generally good. It does not require equipment. It is about relaxation which is good for our students. There is nothing you need. Teachers of Physical Education should learn Yoga and teach our students because it is good for internal body organs," Ms Seninde said after close to two hours of working out.

While flagging off the event, Ravi Shankar, the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, said Yoga is not just a set of exercises to keep the body fit but a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness.

"Yoga makes us better individuals in thought, action knowledge and devotion. It brings about oneness among the mind, body and intellect. We begin to understand ourselves much better which makes us understand others better," he said.

He added that much as science has found ways of controlling communicable diseases, dealing with lifestyle diseases and stress related ailments remain a challenge but Yoga offers a better solution.

"Stress and depression have become silent killers. Yoga offers a solution to these ailments. Yoga helps fight stress and find peace. If the body is the temple of the mind, Yoga creates a beautiful temple," he said.

Rao Mohan, chairperson of the Indian Association of Uganda said more people around the world are adopting Yoga because it breeds happiness in persons of all age groups and in India, many states have accepted and introduced it as an education science.

"There are many options of being healthy but wellness is more important than health and therefore Yoga is a very big medium for achieving wellness in life. Persons of every age group can do yoga according to their ability," he said.

He said this is the second time the International Day of Yoga is being commemorated in Uganda following the United Nations gazetting it in 2014.