Photo: @PMEthiopia/Twitter

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Addis Standard tweeted: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's father, Ahmed Ali, has passed away today, FBC quoted Agaro Wereda communications bureau as saying. Agaro wereda is located, in Jimma Zone, Oromia regional state in south-western Ethiopia.

Ahmed Ali will be laid to rest tomorrow, FBC added. R.I.P.