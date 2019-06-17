17 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Board of Inquiry to Look Into 'Shooting Incident' At Mozambique Border

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says a board of inquiry will investigate a 'shooting incident' between SANDF soldiers and Mozambican border police.

In a statement issued on Monday, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said that the shooting had occurred "in the area of Ndumo, east of Farazella along the RSA-Mozambique border on Sunday, 16 June 2019 at about 16:00."

"Our soldiers were conducting routine patrol as part of borderline protection when this incident occurred. Details around this incident are still sketchy and reasons for the shooting are not yet known," he added.

No further details were given and it was unclear if anyone had been injured or killed in the shooting.

