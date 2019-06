Photo: RFI

Former President Mohamed Morsi (file photo).

Cape Town — Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi has died, Egyptian state media reports.

The 67-year-old died after fainting during a court session in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

Morsi became Egypt's first democratically elected president in 2012 after the Arab Spring uprising of the previous year saw the end of President Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.

He was then overthrown following mass protests a year after he took office as the country's first democratically elected leader.