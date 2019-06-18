Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Thrown Behind Bars for Violating Bond Terms

A court in Dar es Salaam has directed that popular bongo movie actress Wema Sepetu be remanded in custody for seven days after she went against the bond terms in a case she is accused of leaking her sex tape online.

Last Tuesday the same court issued a warrant of arrest on the actress after she failed to appear for the mentioning of the case.

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Maira Kasonde postponed the mentioning of the case to Monday 17th June 2019, when Wema showed up.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the court has ruled that the former Miss Tanzania 2006 be remanded until Monday next week 24th June, 2019 when it will make a fresh ruling on whether or not to release her on new bond terms.

SEX TAPE

Wema failed to show up for the mentioning of the case in which the state is accusing her of publishing a sex tape, featuring former lover, on her Instagram account last November.

In last week's ruling Kasonde argued that for failing to appear before the court, Wema, who has 5.2 million followers on Instagram, had gone against the bond terms.

However, in her defense, Wema's lawyer Ruben Simwanza argued that her client arrived for the hearing but was forced to leave the court's premises after she suddenly developed stomach complications.