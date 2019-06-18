Zimbabwe: Reactions to Winky D's Perfomance At Prophet Walter Magaya's Ministries

Social media went awash yesterday with pictures of award-winning Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D performing at Prophet Walter Magaya's Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries.

The idea of secular musicians performing on a church pulpit did not quite sit well with a lot of social media users who were quick to react and lash at this development.

Magaya has previously hosted secular artists at his church such as Killer T, Soul Jah Love and Alick Macheso among others.

These are some of the social media reactions to Winky D's performance...

tanakasharon

For all your dancehall Sundays – PHD at your service

noxguni

Kuchechi uku koitwa yese yese

addy_yaddy

“Asi chitendero tachirasa, mumachechi moitwa mamwe basa rakangarira Jesu vakazoparadza midziyo vanhu vafarisa kutamba makasa”

ryanobvious

I think magaya is after money that’s all cause yu cant take munhu we dancehall uchimuisa muchurch arikudei imomo

mukombejuliana

Ska na prophet java havana kumbosiyana..kungoti java havanze hake anozvitira pmhene…so zvopindirana papi manje music ye dancehall muchurch these your prophets..kutsvaga mari chete uku cz chero vahedeni vakatongonzwa kuti thr z winky vanoenda….KUDENGA KUCHANAKIDXA MIRAI MUONE

jeanmaichloe

Vanhu vakaziva kuti church imba yaMwari zvese izvi hazvimboitika muchurch mungaita semubhawa here veduwe

While another camp defended the performance.

_arm.money_

each and every person on birth,God gave a gift and with that gift you will make a living,that gift opens doors for you at economic,political or social level regardless of the content or manner used in the gift.there is completely wrong in winky singing in church,because he is using the GIFT which God gave him to use,so,wherever the Gift manifest whether in church,bhawa or parank yemabhazi ekwamutoko it doesn’t matter.PHD has been known for supporting local talent for the youth to make a living from sports,small business and music,there is nothing wrong in supporting music.

enniamukayi

Zvinebasa rei zvekuti Winky D Ayimba ku PHD ministries ma Zimbo you major the minor aftr all it was a father’s day celebration musangoda kushora zvisinabasa