Nigeria: U.S. Denies Rumours of Student Visa Ban for Nigerians

The United States Mission in Nigeria Monday denied reports that the United States has placed a ban on student visa for Nigeria applicants.

"Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false," US Mission in Nigeria tweeted.

"If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false."

A report a few days ago had claimed that the U.S. Immigration Office had indefinitely stopped issuing student visas to Nigerians.

The report said the decision was a new measure to impose visa restrictions on countries whose citizens have a track record of overstaying beyond the validity of their short-term US visas.

The US in May indefinitely suspended the visa interview waiver for Nigerians renewing their US visas.

Before the suspension, Nigerian holders of US visa types B1/B2, F, H, and L could renew their visas online by processing it through DHL using one of several dropbox locations across Nigeria without attending physical interviews.

Even though the Mission said the new measure was to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, many believe it's a measure by President Donald Trump's administration to clamp down on immigration into the US.

A total of 29,723 Nigerian immigrants overstayed their visas in the US, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Nigeria's overstay rate, as well of that of nationalities of other countries, had previously been reported to be a source of concern for Trump whose administration has been notoriously tough on immigration.