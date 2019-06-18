Nigeria: Naira Marley Vows to Help People in Jail

Nigerian artist, Naira Marley who recently regained his freedom after spending several weeks in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to help others in jail.

According to the "Am I A Yahoo Boy" crooner, many people are locked up for crimes they may not have committed.

Taking to social media to share his thoughts, Naira Marley who was arrested by the EFCC in connection to cybercrime popularly known as yahoo yahoo wrote,

"I have to help a lot of niggas in jail. I met one guy, he has been in jail for nine years but never been to court, as in they haven't even found him guilty yet. What if he is not even guilty?

I met another nigga in jail. Been in jail for over two years because he is in a relationship with one rich woman's daughter and the woman locked him up for not leaving her daughter.

I can't change Nigeria but together we can."

It would be recalled that Naira Marley's arrest came on the heels of his public support of yahoo yahoo after he took to social media to ask his fans to pray for internet fraudsters known as yahoo boys. According to Naira Marley, any one who understands the history of slavery would understand that yahoo boys are not criminals. He further went on to state that yahoo boys should be prayed for and not prosecuted because they make money circulate in the economy.

He was arrested in the company of fellow singer, Zlatan Ibile and some others but Zlatan regained his freedom some few days after while Naira Marley remained in custody. A court later granted him bail in the sum of two million naira and two sureties of which one has to be a landed property owner and the other a civil servant with a minimum grade of level 10.

Naira Marley was released after spending 35 days at the Ikoyi prison.