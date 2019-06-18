17 June 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Victims of Bomb Blasts in Borno

Photo: VOA News
Borno State.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with families of victims of bomb blasts at a viewing centre in Mandarari, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno on Sunday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the President condoled with the government and people of the state over attacks by suicide bombers.

Mr Buhari decried the heinous acts, stressing that perpetrators of evil acts have judgment awaiting them, not only from man, via the long arms of the law, but also from God Almighty.

He urged security agents to sustain surveillance in all theatres of security challenges in the country, taking into consideration the unconventional methods deployed by terrorists to harm innocent and unsuspecting victims.

The president commended the efforts of emergency response workers and humanitarian organisations.

He prayed that God would grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort their families.

Triple suicide bombing by Boko Haram killed 30 people in Konduga.

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30.

"We have over 40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency, said on Monday.

(NAN)

