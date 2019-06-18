Nigeria: Eight Feared Dead As Gunmen Invade Taraba Communities

At least eight persons were feared killed and others injured, following an attack by suspected herders on a Taraba community on Sunday night, witnesses and police have said.

Residents of the area said the attackers, who besieged the communities on motorbikes, first stormed Tudiri village, a settlement of Fulani and Mummuye tribes where they launched the attack before moving to other neighbouring communities.

One of the fleeing residents, Joseph David, said the attack occurred on Sunday evening from about 6 p.m. till midnight.

"For now, eight persons were killed while several others sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals.

"These herders took us unawares, and that's why they killed our people and properties were destroyed," he said.

Also corroborating, Misa Bello, a farmer said, "nomads were allegedly killed by some Kona (tribe), so the Sunday night's attack could be a reprisal.

"As I am talking now, we all fled for fear of uncertainty. Lives were lost while many houses were burnt by the assailants," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the details.

But the police public relations officer, Taraba state police command, David Misal, confirmed the incident.

He said the gunmen came into the village on motorcycles and carried out attacks.

"On hearing (about) the attack at Tudiri village, some Kona youths mobilised and barricaded ATC, Nukai Federal highway in Jalingo, the state capital where they carried out attacks indiscriminately on innocent persons.

"The Kona youth also burnt down three vehicles, two motorcycles and three tricycles, as well as some houses."

Mr Misal, who described the action as unlawful, called on the youth to desist from taking laws into their hands.

He said the police is committed to protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

He also said the police could not verify the number of casualties until it concludes its investigations.

Meanwhile, some witnesses said Kurnayel, Sobayi, Wurbayi and Abbare Maikinta as well as Kasuwan Bera ATC, all in Ardo Kola LGA, were also affected.