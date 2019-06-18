Kenya: Travellers to Be Screened for Ebola in Preventive Measures Against Deadly Virus

The Ministry of Health has put in place a number of a measures - including screening of incoming travellers from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo at the major airports and points of entry - to prevent the spread of the deadly Ebola virus into the country.

Another statement posted on the Facebook page of Silverstone Air further indicates that all travellers from Kisumu International Airport will similarly be subjected to reverse screen at the points of entry.

According tom the statement the travelers will be issued with an Ebola Surveillance Forms which they will present to health officers once they reach their destination.

PRESS STATEMENT ON THE STATUS OF EBOLA PREVENTION AND RESPONSE MEASURES IN THE COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/MELBsKI3h0

DEADLY VIRUS

So far, two people have been reported dead in Uganda after contracting the deadly virus whose first case was reported in the DRC.

Since the death of the two, Kenya has intensified screening at the border entry points of Busia and Malaba.

"We appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of persons presenting above symptoms and with a history of recent travel to affected countries, to the nearest health facility or Health's Emergency Operations Centre through the following hotlines 0732353535/0729471414," the Ministry said in the statement on its Twitter handle.