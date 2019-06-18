Zimbabwe: Loner Arrested For Stoning Motorists, Obstructing ED's Wife

Photo: Eliah Saushoma/The Herald

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa signs a condolence book at the Dabengwa family home in Bulawayo.

There was drama in Bulawayo on Monday when an unidentified man was arrested for hurling stones at motorists and also obstructing First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s motorcade.

After a mini-scuffle, the man was arrested by police and whisked away.

The man, suspected to be mentally challenged, had forced the motorcade to come to a halt before he was pinned down by two police officers along Robert Mugabe Way.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife and her entourage was heading towards Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport when the incident occurred.

The NewZimbabwe.com news crew witnessed the man being arrested by two police officers following the incident.

Among her engagements in Bulawayo Monday, the First Lady paid a visit to the home of the late national hero Dumiso Dabengwa in Four Winds where she paid her condolences.

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Precious Simango said she was on leave.

“I am on leave. Please phone Inspector Ncube,” said Simango.

Efforts to contact Inspector Ncube proved futile as his mobile was unreachable.

Ahead of the general elections last year, President Mnangagwa escaped death by a whisker after a “grenade” at the VIP stage as he left the podium after addressing a campaign rally at White City Stadium.

Two of the President’s aides died on the spot while several officials including Vice President Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Mary were left nursing injuries after the blast.

While initially officials claimed two men had been arrested for the crime, nobody has yet been tried let alone convicted for the crime.