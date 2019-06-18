Kenya/Rwanda: Kagere Rejects Zamalek's Sh52 Million Offer, Extends Simba Contract

Rwandan forward Meddie Kagere has rejected a big money move to Egyptian giants Zamalek, estimated at Sh52 million in transfer fees and opted to stay with Tanzanian top side Simba.

The former Gor Mahia striker on Monday penned a two-year extension of his contract with Simba, thus clearing the air on his immediate future, even after the Tanzanian media reported the rumoured move.

The 32-year-old striker has reportedly signed a deal that will see his monthly salary of Sh400,000 hiked by about 50 percent.

"I am happy at Simba because of the support I have been receiving here. When other clubs come in and want to sign me, it is good, but I have not thought of leaving Simba this summer," Kagere said after signing the deal.

INFLUENTIAL PLAYER

Kagere pocketed Sh5 million when he signed for Simba from Gor Mahia about a year ago.

He was let go by the Kenyan champions who at the time indicated that he did not have 'resale' value.

The former Rayon Sport and FK Tirana has been Simba's most influential player last season.

His 22 goals in total helped the 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi' retain the league title and also get to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.