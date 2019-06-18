Tanzania: Court Orders Wema to Remain Behind Bars Seven Days

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday ordered Actress Wema Sepetu to remain behind bars for seven days to wait her outcome for jumping bail in the pornographic video trial she is facing.

Resident Magistrate Maira Kasonde issued the order after Wema, who is also former Miss Tanzania, was brought before him having been arrested by the prosecution in response to the court's arrest warrant issued last week.

The magistrate directed Wema to be brought again to the court on June 24, 2019 for further orders. Before her incarceration, the prosecution informed the court that the accused was arrested in fulfillment of the court's order for failure to show up when the case came for hearing on June 11, 2019.

When given opportunity to give some accounts on her side, Wema told the court that indeed on the material day she had come to court, but she fell sick suddenly and had to rush to a hospital at Kinondoni for treatment.

She explained that the health problem she was encountered happens in every month and that she had been experiencing intolerable pains.

Prosecuting attorney Cylvia Mitantu had moved the court to issue the arrest warrant following the non appearance of the accused in court.

Her advocate Ruben Semwanza informed the court in the previous session that his client had attended the court session, but fell sick suddenly and had to go back home for other necessary measures.

In his short ruling, however, the magistrate rejected the line of argument by the advocate, insisting that the accused should have reported her sickness to the court as required by the procedure.

The Artist was arraigned for the first time to face one count of publishing a pornographic video which is obscene on November 1, 2018. She denied the charge and was granted bail on simple condition of securing one surety, who signed bond of 10m/-.

In the trial, the prosecution is alleging that accused person committed the offence on October 15, 2018 within the commercial City of Dar es Salaam.