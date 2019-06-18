Tanzania: Harmonize Responds to Ben Pol's Claims About Anerlisa

Bongo flava star Harmonize has hit back at his countryman Ben Pol over allegations that he is among several male celebrities who have tried seducing the latter's Kenyan fiancée Anerlisa Muigai.

This following recent claims by Ben Pol that Harmonize, Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones and Shetta have been sliding into Anerlisa's DM on her social media accounts.

Whereas Khaligraph and Shetta are yet to respond to these allegations, Harmonize, who is engaged to Italian fiancée Sarah, has dismissed Ben Pol's claims.

RESPECTFUL RELATIONSHIP

"As a gentleman ukisikia vitu kama hivyo si vizuri kuweka kwenye public. Angeniambia tu bro wife kaniambia hivi na hivi na mimi ningemwambia that's not true. Hamna ukweli kwa hilo. Mimi sio stupid kuona watu wako kwa mahusiano serious halafu mimi namtext DM," Harmonize said.

Harmonize went on to say that, he knew Anerlisa way before she started dating Ben Pol and that they have always had a cordial and a very respectful relationship.

PROVING HIS INNOCENCE

"Mwanamke wa Ben Pol mimi nimemjua hata kabla hajamjua Ben, like three years ago. But mimi naheshimu na sisi ni binadamu sometimes tunateleza," he explained.

To prove further prove his innocence, Harmonize insinuated that perhaps the remarks were made by Anerlisa to Ben Pol just to keep him on toes and remind him that they were other big names out there dying to have a piece of her as well.

"Labda shemela (Anerlisa) wetu pia kaamua kusema hivo kumwacha bro (Ben Pol) kuwa usinichukulie poa, kuna watu bado wananitafuta," he said.