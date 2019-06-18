South Africa: Ngidi Passed Fit for Crucial Black Caps Clash

London — The Proteas have been boosted by the news that Lungi Ngidi is fit and available for Wednesday's must-win World Cup clash against New Zealand in Birmingham.

Ngidi has not played since pulling up with a tight hamstring after bowling just four overs against Bangladesh back on June 2, but he passed a full fitness test at Edgbaston on Monday and has now been cleared.

It is a major plus for South Africa, who cannot afford to lose any more matches if they are to qualify for the tournament semi-finals.

"It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," Ngidi told media after Monday's training session.

"It's just been frustrating not being able to play."

Ngidi confirmed that he was at 100%.

"Ja ... I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready," he said.

"It's 100%. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100% then you're not ready to play."

Turning his attention to New Zealand, who are undefeated at the World Cup, Ngidi was hopeful that the Proteas could find a way over the line.

"I don't think their middle and lower order have been tested enough," he said.

"They have got the bulk of their runs at the top of the order, so if we can get one or two maybe we can test them. I think then you could be looking at a different situation with their batting."

Wednesday's match gets underway at 11:30 (SA time).

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Sport24