Mozambique: Government Forces Kill 26 Insurgents

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces killed 26 insurgents, in Nangade district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado last Thursday, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Citing unnamed sources in the defence forces, the report added that a further 13 insurgents were wounded. The insurgents are believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism.

The clash occurred when forces from the operational post in the neighbouring district of Mueda mounted an ambush after local people had reported strange movements in the bush of Nangade.

The paper's sources claimed that not a single insurgent in the group escaped. The 13 who were wounded were taken to Mueda.

The defence forces also seized various types of weaponry and an unspecified amount of medicine and food from the insurgents.