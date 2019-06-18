Nigeria: EU Observers Present Election Report to Senate President Today

Abuja — The European Union Election Observer Mission to Nigeria will today present to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan the final report and recommendations arising from the general elections held on February 23 and March 9 this year.

The EU Mission stated this in a letter dated June 14, 2019 which was signed by its head of delegation, Ketil Karlsen and addressed to the Senate President.

According to head of the delegation, the purpose of the meeting would be to present a copy of the report and recommendations of the EU Observer Mission to Nigerian authorities and all stakeholders to begin a conversation on how to continue to improve electoral administration in Nigeria.

Specifically, Karlsen said, "On behalf of the Delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States, I write to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"I would like to use this opportunity to request a meeting for the European Union Election Observation Mission to the recent general elections.

"The EOM is back in Nigeria for the purpose of presenting the final report and recommendations arising from the general elections. I have the honour of proposing the meeting today.

"We also look to using the opportunity to begin to engage with your good self and offices on the wider EU support to the National Assembly on a range of issues including but not limited to institutional building.

"We are mindful that our letter has not made provision alternative timings and dates. This is because the Mission has planned many meetings and activities, and plans to return to Europe on June 20. We therefore plead for you indulgence", Karlsen said.