Zimbabwe: 13-Year-Old Wins Big At Break-Dance Competition

Many dance crews turned up displaying amazing talent, but it was 13-year-old Tawananyasha Nyadome who captured many hearts as he walked away $2 000 richer at the Afro-joy Break-dance Competition at Hellenics Sports Club over the weekend.

The dancer who came third, with only revered dance groups Break Nation and Super Geeks coming ahead of him showcased amazing talent.

He danced solo, competing against over 20 contestants, among them celebrated groups who had been selected through auditions two weeks ago.

Nyadove's refreshingly new routines won the hearts of judges and a bumper crowd that thronged the event.

The dancer said Afro-joy Breakdance Competition was only the beginning of his exploits.

"I am very happy to have won. I will continue dancing, putting more energy in rehearsals hoping to win more competitions.

"I once doubted my abilities, but not anymore," he said.

First and second-placed groups at the competition won $5 000 and $3 000, respectively.

Lethal Fame, which came fourth walked away with $1 000, with fifth placed Takunda Chiduku getting $900.

Sixth-placed Ricky Goto received $800, while seventh-placed Jermaine Hlamini got $700.

Eighth-placed Robotics Dance Crew walked away with $600.

Other participants from ninth to 20th place pocketed $500 in participation fees.

The event was sponsored by beverage company ZLG through its new drink Afro-joy.

Representing the organisers, Brian Chiparawasha said they are happy with the event.

"The event was such a huge success so we plan to hold it annually. We have discovered new talent and we will continue working with them in our different company activities," he said.