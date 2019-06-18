Namibia: Etameko Cycling Club Launched

Etameko Cycling Club became the seventh member of the Namibian Cycling Federation after their launch here on Friday.

Etameko ('the beginning') Cycling Club joins the federation after getting the blessing of the Namibia Sports Commission.

The club, which works hand in hand with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in 2018 and is involved in competitive and non-competitive cycling activities.

Speaking during the launch, Etameko Cycling Club communication officer Jacob Kiyola said they want to take cycling to the northern regions of Namibia, while at the same time encouraging more women to compete in the sport.

"Since our establishment, we have organised a number of cycling events where we train people in road cycling and off-road cycling. Our goal now is to host a race in the northern parts of the country because we want to see people from the four 'O' regions as well as those in the two Kavango regions and Zambezi competitively involved in cycling," he said.

Kiyola added that another one of their objectives is to develop cyclists who will grow and ride for other teams in the country or for teams outside Namibia.

They currently offer cycling training to children and adults for N$200 and N$300 per year respectively.

"We are calling on corporate Namibia to start investing in cycling, if we are to see athletes representing the country internationally," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Chalo Chainda of the NSC applauded Etameko Cycling Club for their plan to take the sport to grassroots level.

"We always call on federations to take sport to the people and seeing that your newly launched club is doing that makes us proud. It's now the job of the local authorities to start talking to their town planners to make our roads safe for cycling," he said.

Benjamin Haidula of the NCF called on the club to commit to the federation's goals and objectives to help improve cycling in the country.

"Currently we have six registered clubs with more than 900 cyclists, and we are happy to welcome a new member to our family. The NCF will always support you in your journey of making the sport of cycling great in this country," he said. - Nampa