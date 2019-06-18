Nigeria: With Dangote, Fowler, Omobola, Others, Nigeria'll Be Great - Kramer

Former Managing Partner, Authur Andersen & Co, Mr. Dick Kramer, has said Nigeria will be great if persons such as the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; former Minister of Communications and Technology, Omobola Johnson; Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, among others exist throughout the entire public and private sectors.

Kramer disclosed this during his sendforth organised by Anderson Tax in Lagos.

According to him, "Nigeria is not a great country right now, which is a great challenge. The wonderful thing is that, the people in this room and other Nigerians with similarity like theirs have the quality, capability and determination to build Nigeria into a great country.

"There are things which took the United States, US, a lot of time to get it right. The US got its independence as far back as July 4, 1776, but in 1860, the country fought their civil war.

"If you check the history of US, its economy did not proceed step by step like a staircase, it had its ups and down. Nigeria has also, and it will continue, but if you can get the quality of leaders in this room throughout the entire public and private sectors and even the non-profit sectors, there will be no question of success.

"If there is a success story you should build in Nigeria on investment, Aliko Dangote can tell. The reason I am saying this is that, you do not need to chase all the multinational companies out of the country, all you have to do is to get up to their standard and you will build a great country.

"You have every capability that it takes to make Nigeria great, but you have to work together for the good of the nation for it to happen. It cannot be a selfish thing for me only, it has to be together building a great nation.

"Do not worry that you have an economy today that is not in great shape, it is not bad as it was during the period of depression in the US, take the advantage and use this time to build a strong economy and build people who can run this country's economy well, Nigeria will be a great nation."