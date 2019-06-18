Namibia: Geingos Defends Integrity in Business Conduct

First lady Monica Geingos has said she is a victim of character assassination by people within Swapo's rank and file, due to her association with its leader and her husband, president Hage Geingob.

Geingos vented her frustrations in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday.

She was responding to reports on social media linking her to Westair Aviation, an airline set to build market share on domestic routes after acquiring a scheduled air service licence, a move seen as a direct threat to Air Namibia's monopoly.

She is accused of influencing Westair's lisensing by the Transportation Commission of Namibia - but rejected this, saying she sold her Westair shares as a then director of Stimulus in 2011.

"All the proof is there that I am not a shareholder or that Stimulus is not a shareholder, but logic does not prevail sometimes when people want to politically assassinate the characters of others," she charged.

Geingos added that she has worked exceptionally hard throughout her career to maintain a high level of integrity and deliberately veered away from public funds.

"I will not be painted as such [corrupt] because of dirty politics within a political party," Geingos said.

The trained lawyer added: "As much as I love Swapo, I really hate the individuals who lack integrity, they lack morals, they lack principles, and these are the kinds of culture they are cultivating."

She further questioned how she has suddenly transformed into all the things she was not before she married president Geingob.

Geingos said all reports linking her to having a hand in government's dealings are part of a de-campaigning strategy aimed at tarnishing the name of herself and that of Geingob.

She continued: "These stories of Westair, utilising Air Namibia, NamPower and MTC [to advance her business interests] started in 2015, 2016 and 2017. What happened in 2017? The Swapo elective congress."

It was during that congress that Geingob urged party members to steer away from attacking individual candidates.

"Let's play the ball and not the person," was a catchphrase by Geingob at rallies.

Approached for comment, Swapo spokesperson, Hilma Nicanor said character assassination was not unique to the ruling party.

"I would not say that one should perhaps focus on Swapo as such. You would hear other Namibians that are not necessarily Swapo members that embark on character assassination. It is just a human shortcoming or something," she said.- Nampa