Namibia: Kapuka Sports Tournament Launched

Helao Nafidi mayor Eliaser Nghipangelwa has urged sponsors to continue investing in the Kapuka Sports Tournament as it brings people together.

Speaking during the draw for the tournament held at Oshikango in the Ohangwena Region on Saturday, Nghipangelwa said events such as the tournament could also create employment if there is enough sponsorship.

The Coca-Cola company this year sponsored the tournament to the tune of N$150 000 in cash and kind, announced the marketing and promotion manager of the event, Sammy Mushelenga, during the draw.

"The Coca-Cola sponsorship is committed to the school teams only, while we still have to solicit sponsorships for community teams," said Mushelenga.

The Kapuka tournament was initiated in 1996 to bring sports lovers together.

Mushelenga said 24 schools from regions such as Ohangwena, Zambezi, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto and Khomas have so far confirmed their participation in all sports codes.

The sports codes for this year's event are football, volleyball, basketball, netball and a marathon.

Education director for Ohangwena, Isaack Hamatwi said the tournament has grown in popularity in its 23 years and is still relevant.

"The tournament has improved in quality and quantity due to the management's commitment," said Hamatwi.

He added that sport is a wonderful way for people to get exercise and to be entertained.

"If nations want peace and harmony in their countries, they should invest in sports," he said.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 June at the Ponhofi Senior Secondary School sports field. - Nampa