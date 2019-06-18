South Africa: SA's Peyper to Ref Opening Super Rugby Quarter-Final

Cape Town — The match officials for the Super Rugby quarter-finals have been announced by SANZAAR.

South Africa's Jaco Peyper will be the referee for the first match between the Crusaders and Highlanders in Christchurch on Friday (09:35 SA time).

Peyper will be assisted by Kiwis Paul Williams and Brendon Pickerill, with Ben Skeen the television match official (TMO).

New Zealand's Glen Jackson will referee the Jaguares' clash against the Chiefs in Buenos Aires (00:05 SA time on Saturday).

Jackson will be assisted by countryman Nick Briant and Argentina's Federico Anselmi, with local official Santiago Borsani the TMO.

Later on Saturday, Australia's Nic Berry will referee the Hurricanes v Bulls match in Wellington (09:35 SA time).

Berry will be assisted by Kiwis Ben O'Keeffe and Pickerill, with Glenn Newman the TMO.

The final quarter-final between the Brumbies and Sharks in Canberra (12:05 SA time) will be refereed by New Zealand's Mike Fraser .

Fraser will be assisted by Australians Angus Gardner and Graham Cooper, with Jame Leckie on TMO duty.

