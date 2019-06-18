South Africa: Junior Boks Crash to France in U20 Semi-Final

Cape Town — The Junior Springboks lost their World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final against defending champions France at the Racecourse Stadium in Rosario on Monday.

France won 20-7 after leading 14-7 at half-time.

The reigning champions crossed the whitewash once thanks to Jordan Joseph. However it was the boot of Louis Carbonel which proved the difference between the two sides, as the flyhallf landed five penalties.

Chean Roux's charges, who suffered their first defeat of the tournament, replied with a solitary try through Fezokuhle Mbatha with Jaden Hendrikse slotting the conversion.

South Africa will face Argentina for the bronze position on Saturday, while France will play Australia in the final.

Scorers:

France

Try: Jordan Joseph

Penalties: Louis Carbonel (5)

Junior Springboks

Try: Fezokuhle Mbatha

Conversion: Jaden Hendrikse

Junior Springboks team:

15 Vaughen Isaacs (Blue Bulls), 14 Angelo Davids (SA Rugby contracted), 13 Marnus Potgieter (Blue Bulls), 12 Rikus Pretorius (vice-captain - Western Province), 11 Thaakir Abrahams (Sharks), 10 James Mollentze (Free State), 9 Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), 8 Phendulani Buthelezi (captain - Sharks), 7 Sibusiso Sangweni (Golden Lions), 6 Dylan Richardson (Sharks), 5 Elrigh Louw (Free State), 4 JJ van der Mescht (Sharks), 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Golden Lions), 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha (Sharks), 1 Dian Bleuler (Western Province)

Substitutes: 16 Dameon Venter (Golden Lions), 17 Kudzwai Dube (Blue Bulls), 18 Keagan Glade (Golden Lions), 19 Thabiso Mdletshe (Sharks), 20 Jaco Labuschagne (Blue Bulls), 21 Celimpilo Gumede (Sharks), 22 Zwelendaba Mnombo (Western Province), 23 Sanele Nohamba (Sharks), 24 Janko Swanepoel (Blue Bulls), 25 Emile van Heerden (Sharks), 26 Caleb Dingaan (Sharks), 27 David Coetzer (Western Province), 28 David Kriel (Western Province)

