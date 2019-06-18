Namibia: UDF Vows to Take Back Kamanjab

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has upped its preparations for this year's presidential and National Assembly elections, a party representative says.

UDF representative on the Kamanjab Village Council, Cristabella Mbarandongo told The Namibian on Sunday that the party is also preparing for next year's local and regional authority elections. She said the party intends taking over the reins at the village council. The party held three of the five seats at the village council, but lost one seat to Swapo in the 2014 elections. Swapo now has three seats and the UDF two.

During a mini-rally over the weekend, Mbarandongo told party members that the UDF was determined to regain the Kamanjab leadership. The event, which was preceded by a 'door-to-door campaign, took place at the Kap and Bou informal settlement, also known as Ou Rap, and about 120 members attended.

"We wanted to know how many members we have at Ou Rap, and how many have voting cards as well as UDF membership cards," Mbarandongo said.

UDF's mini rallies and door-to-door campaigns will be held under the theme !Hosa xu !Hosa /kha, !oma xa !omi /kha, Ais /Khab //ga //gus, meaning "Shoulder to Shoulder, Hand to Hand, Moving forward." Elsie Goagoses, secretary of the United Democratic Youth League (UDYL) at Kamanjab, said the party will mobilise resources so that some of the youth's ambitions are attended to.

She said young people want a youth complex at the village, which can host a training centre for various courses. They also need a Namcol centre.

"Many local youths cannot improve their points due to the lack of a Namcol centre, and going to other towns to do that may be hard as accommodation might be a problem," Goagoses added.

She said the party will next month extend its campaign to cover other residential areas of the town such as Saamstaan, Rotsvesting, the town centre, as well as the Vyf Rand informal settlement.

The UDF also will visit the Otjikondo, Vingerklip and Ganatseb farming areas, once visits to the Kamanjab area are completed.