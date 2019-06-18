South Africa: NZ Batting Coach - 2015 SF Win Over Proteas Still Puts a Smile On the Face

London — New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan says that memories his side's 2015 World Cup semi-final victory over the Proteas in Auckland still bring a smile to his face.

In what was another heartbreaking loss for the Proteas at a World Cup, New Zealand's Grant Elliot smashed Dale Steyn for six in the final over of the game to secure a famous win as the South Africans crashed out of the tournament in spectacular fashion.

It was a day that the Proteas will never forget.

The 42-year-old McMillan, who served as batting coach to the Black Caps during that tournament too, was speaking to media at Edgbaston on Monday ahead of Wednesday's World Cup pool match between the sides.

"Occasionally you see highlights of the game and for those of us who were involved it is hard not to bring a smile to the face," McMillan said.

"It was a wonderful game of cricket and it was a shame that a side had to lose on that day. Both sides were deserving winners on the day and we were lucky enough we were on the right side of it.

"If we can produce something in terms of the standard of cricket on Wednesday, then I think the fans would leave pretty happy."

There might not be as much riding on Wednesday's encounter for the Black Caps given that they are undefeated at the 2019 tournament, but if South Africa lose then they will almost certainly not qualify for the semi-finals having lost all of their first three matches.

New Zealand will enter as favourites, but McMillan has been around long enough to know that the Proteas will always be a side capable of turning it on.

"Every game is vital for sides now and if you can beat a team that is close to you, then you can get a bit of a jump," he said.

"I think South Africa are a quality side and very dangerous.

"They obviously haven't had the start they would have wanted, which I think makes them even more dangerous. We're very wary of them. because we know the quality of the players."

Play on Wednesday starts at 11:30 (SA time).

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Source: Sport24