18 June 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Norway Now in Kenya Row With Somali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lucas Barasa

The Norwegian government has been dragged into Kenya and Somalia maritime row that has threatened to strain the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Kenya is unhappy with the involvement of a Norwegian firm in 'redrawing' of its map. Norwegian oil firm DNO has been contracted to search for oil in the disputed area.

Reliable reports indicate that Kenya has protested to Norwegian government for allowing its firm to be used in the demarcation.

"The government is furious that Norway that is supposed to work for peace in Somalia is involved in the demarcation," an official who requested anonymity said.

ILLEGAL MAPS

The country feels that Somalia's claim is driven by commercial interests and that the solution is for it to withdraw the illegal maps given to investors for exploration.

The United Nations Security Council has also contacted Kenya on Somalia's claim as it threatens the region's stability.

In August 2014, Somalia sued Kenya at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, for unlawful operations in her maritime territory.

Kenya

Harmonize Responds to Ben Pol's Claims About Anerlisa

Bongo flava star Harmonize has hit back at his countryman Ben Pol over allegations that he is among several male… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.