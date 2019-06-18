South Africa: Safety in Khayelitsha Is a Grave Concern, Any Act of Violence Needs to Be Condemned in the Strongest Terms

analysis

The Social Justice Coalition suggests that the 24 cameras for Khayelitsha and three cameras for Nyanga are too few, but fails to point out that many suburbs have no such technology. The city has - since 2006 - prioritised the roll-out of cameras according to the areas of greatest crime threat.

I have great sympathy for the families of the victims. They continue to be let down by the police and the criminal justice system, even after a commission of inquiry created hope that things would improve.

The reality is that little has changed since the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry by way of improved policing or reduced crime levels. This holds true for most of Cape Town. Instead, we have seen SAPS officers reduce by 4,500 over the last four years.

In the face of this spectacular failure by the national government, the ongoing attempts to shift the responsibility for these tragedies to the city is utterly perplexing.

