South Africa: 'This Was the Bloodiest Weekend' Says Official After 36 Fatalities Confirmed in Limpopo

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is investigating three major accidents which resulted in the loss of 36 lives in Limpopo this past long weekend. The Department of Transport says it is deeply saddened by these events. Most of the fatalities were young people.

In the late hours of Sunday evening (16 June), while returning from a Youth Day celebration, a collision between a bus and a minibus taxi on the R81 at Maphalle, Mopani District, Limpopo claimed the lives of 24 people, and injured three others

RTMC says this was the worse collision of the weekend and it was investigating its causes.

"At this stage, all we know is that it was a head-on collision where one of the drivers lost control. However, we are not excluding anything, all the probable causes of the accident will be investigated," RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said to Daily Maverick.

Part of the investigation will look at overloading.

"There were 25 people in the minibus. 24 people died. The 25th person has been hospitalised," Department of Transport spokesperson, Ayanda-Allie Paine, told Daily Maverick.

The victims of the accidents have not yet been identified but Paine said the police have confirmed that most of the...