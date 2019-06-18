South Africa: Condolences for Limpopo Crash Victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday expressed sadness at the death of 24 people, who lost their lives in a road crash in Limpopo.

"These deaths are heart breaking. It is absolutely devastating to lose so many young lives in this manner. On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, I send our deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured. We wish them a speedy recovery," said President Ramaphosa.

The crash between a bus and a minibus taxi happened on Sunday night on the R81 in Maphalle.

"It is understood that the passengers were coming from the June 16 celebrations that took place in Polokwane," said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa said while the accident is being investigated, for as long as many lives continue to be lost on South African roads, government will continue to urge road users to obey the rules of the road.

"The President has directed all affected authorities to promptly step up their actions to assist where necessary," the Presidency said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has since confirmed that it is investigating the accident, while also urging motorists to practice caution on the roads.

Earlier today, the Department of Transport announced that Deputy Minister Dikeledi Magadzi, together with the Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Namane Masemola, would visit the crash site.