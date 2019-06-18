Sudan: Hamad Meets Eastern Sudan Parties Alliance

Kassala — The Wali (governor) in charge of Kassala state Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hamad met with the members of the bureau of the Eastern Sudan Movements and Parties Alliance for presenting the alliance vision on the developments in the political arena after the change, and how to manage the work in the transitional period, which requires the participation of all in it without exclusion of any party.

Member of the bureau and the spokesman of the East Democratic Party, Mahmoud Tahir al- Haj noted that the alliance includes 10 parties from eastern sudan, and was established in accordance with a vision presented to the Transitional Military Council, and has included detailed memorandum for the transitional period and its management in frame of political stability in the country.

He said that eastern Sudan was outside the first civil political structure and that eastern Sudan is an important part which its role must be ensured in the economic, social and security aspects according to the concept of a unified Sudan.

He pointed to the vision of sitting with all political components, and arms holders to discuss the core issues and the work that leads to the realization of the interest of the homeland.

Mahmoud has pointed to the initiative announced by the alliance, and its concern with achieving social peace in the eastern Sudan by forming coordination committees from the social components for the preservation of the social peace and to address the tribal problems experienced in the three states of the East recently.

He warnned the political forces from exploiting these conflicts to dismantle social stability, referring to the declared initiative to tour the three states to introduce the vision of the coalition on the transitional period and political and security stability and crisis management.

He stressed their stance with the state in securing the situation in the bordering state of Kassala.

On his part, the wali governor in charge of Kassala state has welcomed the delegation of the Eastern Sudan Alliance and his vision to contribute to the stabilization of the country in general and eastern Sudan in particular and maintain social security.