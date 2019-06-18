South Africa: Embrace the Future and Start Thinking Smartly, Motlanthe Tells Young People

analysis

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has urged young people to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution and see it as humanity's next step to breaking down human limitations.

Automation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) will set you free from the drudgery of labour, former president Kgalema Motlanthe told young people gathered in Johannesburg on Monday, 17 June 2019.

Motlanthe was delivering the closing remarks to a group of high school students at the Nasrec Expo Centre as part of Gauteng's 5th Youth Expo.

He told the students that automation would free humans from "having to perform the drudgery of labour", and that although the process will be disruptive, "essentially the essence of it is to improve the lives of human beings".

"We must not fear innovation and creation of new smart devices," as they were designed to make life simpler, although this would lead to the loss of work in some sectors, Motlanthe said.

The event sought to bring together different minds to discuss the type of skills that the "super-citizen of tomorrow" will need to survive the 4IR.

"The super-citizen of tomorrow is digitally savvy and socially conscious. They utilise technology to advance society's interests, and are creative, enterprising, care...