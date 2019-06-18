Kenya: Blogger Robert Alai Arrested for Posting Gory Photos

Photo: Capital FM

Controversial blogger Robert Alai.

Nairobi — Controversial blogger Robert Alai has been arrested for posting gory photographs of police officers killed in the latest attack in Wajir.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday morning by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a day after Police Spokesman Charles Owino told journalists that action will be taken about him.

"As we mourn our fallen heroes, posting of their pictures online by one blogger is very unfortunate, inhuman, glorifies terror and is tantamount to supporting terrorism," Owino said.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning, when officers were ambushed while pursuing attackers who raided a village in Konton area, and took away three Police Reservists.

On Monday, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) issued a statement condemning Alai's actions, and accused him of glorifying terrorism, a crime it said it is punishable by law.