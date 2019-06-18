Ghana: Church of Pentecost Donates Borehole to Kachuu C'nity

Kechuu — The Dabo District of the Wa Area of the Church of Pentecost has handed over a borehole fitted with hand pump valued at GH¢12,000 to the Kachuu community in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The facility is expected to serve more than 500 residents of the community and beyond with potable drinking water and reduce time spent by women in fetching water.

The Resident Minister for Dabo, Pastor Chris Ameyaw, said the church was interested in developing both the social and spiritual welfare of its members as well as their immediate community within which it found itself.

With funding from a couple, Mr Godson and Mrs Patience Nyahe of Maryland in the United States of America, Pastor Ameyaw explained that the borehole would ensure that residents were not stranded at the only existing borehole in the community.

Inaugurating the facility, the Area Head for Wa, Apostle Robert Kwabena Andoh said "the gospel is not only about the spiritual welfare, it also concerns itself with the physical dimension of its adherents, to meet their most felt social needs."

Apostle Andoh intimated that partnering government to provide the needs of the people was another way of preaching the gospel and showing people how to be benevolent and merciful towards the needs of others.

For his part, the District Chief Executive for Wa West, Mr Edward Sabo Laabiir' commended the church for its active role in the development of the district and said "Wa West is the district with a very vast land such that if care is not taken development becomes a challenge in certain parts. Kachuu is one of the communities I believe has been left behind in terms of development and I am very grateful to the church for responding to our call for assistance."

The Chief of Kechuu, Naa Mgbare Nuyaaron while lauding the church for the intervention, appealed for the benevolence to be extended to the provision of a school for the community to support children of school going age who had to ply long distances to access education in neighbouring communities.