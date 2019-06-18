Ghana: Two Killed in Clash Between Wood Workers, Akrodie Youth

Two persons died following violent clash that erupted between wood workers of Ayomso and some youth from Akrodie in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, on Friday.

Kofi Gyamfi, 27, and David Assuming, 24, who were shot during the clashes and were rushed to the Goaso Government and komfo Anokye Hospital respectively, died on arrival at the health facilities.

At least 13 others including a 12 -year-old boy, who sustained injuries, were on admission at different health facilities in the area.

A police source at Duayaw Nkwanta and the Assembly Member of Ayomso, Emmanuel Ababio,confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times.

It is unclear what triggered the violence, but the Assembly Member said that the incident was a reprisal attack emanating from the Ayomso Wood workers.

According to Mr Ababio, about three weeks ago, a chainsaw operator from Akrodie, identified only as Zedane, was attacked at a forest Reserve at Ayomso.

Mr Ababio said Zedane mobilised some people from Akrodie to attack workers of the Ayomso Wood due to the failure of the police to arrest the people, who allegedly attacked Zedane.