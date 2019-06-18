17 June 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Two Killed in Clash Between Wood Workers, Akrodie Youth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Dzirasah, Sunyani

Two persons died following violent clash that erupted between wood workers of Ayomso and some youth from Akrodie in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, on Friday.

Kofi Gyamfi, 27, and David Assuming, 24, who were shot during the clashes and were rushed to the Goaso Government and komfo Anokye Hospital respectively, died on arrival at the health facilities.

At least 13 others including a 12 -year-old boy, who sustained injuries, were on admission at different health facilities in the area.

A police source at Duayaw Nkwanta and the Assembly Member of Ayomso, Emmanuel Ababio,confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times.

It is unclear what triggered the violence, but the Assembly Member said that the incident was a reprisal attack emanating from the Ayomso Wood workers.

According to Mr Ababio, about three weeks ago, a chainsaw operator from Akrodie, identified only as Zedane, was attacked at a forest Reserve at Ayomso.

Mr Ababio said Zedane mobilised some people from Akrodie to attack workers of the Ayomso Wood due to the failure of the police to arrest the people, who allegedly attacked Zedane.

Ghana

Ghana to Send 375 Qualified Nurses to Work in Barbados

Ghana has agreed to send 375 Ghanaian nurses to Barbados to work in that country's government health facilities to ease… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.