Tanzania: Electronic Tax Stamps System Boosts Collections

PARLIAMENTARY Standing Committee on Budget has extolled increased revenue collections from excisable goods under the Electronic Tax Stamps (ETS) system.

However, the Committee Chairman, Mr George Simbachawene (Kibakwe-CCM), urged the government through the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to address some challenges that were experienced during the application of the technology.

Mr Simbachawene was presenting the views of the committee on the state of the economy for 2018, the national development plan 2019/2020 and assessment of implementation of the 2018/2019 budget as well as the 2019/20 financial plan.

"Generally, implementation of the Finance Act for the current fiscal year has been impressive much as there are some issues, which the government is addressing," Mr Simbachawene told the lawmakers in the august house here yesterday.

He applauded the government for amending 17 legislations during the current fiscal year, leading to increased revenue collections, widened tax base, proper administration of taxes and increased rate of establishing industries.