Tanzania: Apply Social Media Usefully - Minister

THE Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has counseled students to use social media platforms for education purposes and not otherwise.

She also reminded parents and guardians to guide students on the proper use of the social platforms and make sure they allocate enough time to exchange ideas with their children.

The minister gave the advice over the weekend during National Education Day staged at the Msalato Girls Secondary School on the city outskirts.

Prof Ndalichako said the government would put up a new Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) centre in Kagera Region during the upcoming financial year to improve vocational education there.

She also announced that the government had earmarked 22bn/- for the construction project in the upcoming financial year.

"The government will also undertake projects to renovate all VETA centres across the country plus construction of new VETA centres in every district," said the minister while officiating at an event to present awards to best students in primary and secondary schools during Education Day.

The event saw ten best pupils in national primary school examinations being awarded 500,000/- each and certificates and 1m/- to each best secondary student from high school.

Prof Ndalichako said the government was determined to improve the studying environment in all public primary and secondary schools in the country, urging education officers to conduct closer monitoring of all education programmes for the government to attain its goals.

She further explained that the government had set aside 6bn/- budget to construct a hostel at Mzumbe University main campus to address the problem of accommodation facing the public tertiary institution.

Prof Ndalichako urged students to make use of social media for sharing educative information to improve academic performance, pointing out that the only duty for a student in school was to study.

On her part, Assistant Director from the Education Department in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ms Odilia Mushi, urged heads in education departments to improve the wellbeing of pupils to perform well in their exams.