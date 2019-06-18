Tanzania: Dar Golfers Seek Uganda Ladies Open Re-Conquest

ANOTHER big test awaits Tanzanian golfers after being invited at Uganda Ladies Golf Open Championship 2019.

The annual competition is scheduled to tee off from August 29 to 31 this year at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Uganda.

According to Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice president, Anita Siwale, they have received an invitation letter from Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) to take part in the three-day competition.

The letter that this paper has its copy, shows that the 54-hole championship that brings together top East and Central African golfers will include championship in golfers seeking silver Division title (handicap 18 and below), bronze Division title(handicap 19-36) who will compete who 36 holes besides awarding the winners of the longest drive and putting competition.

It said also men are also invited to play at subsidiary 18 holes battle on Day two on August 30th. As the competition drew top golfers from the region, local girls will have to dig deeper to retain the title won last year by Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) golfer, Neema Olomi.

Olomi, who carded aggregates 229 strokes (80, 74,75) to her first major title outside Tanzania, is expected to return to Uganda with an ambition to win Uganda double.

She will look to follow her countrymate Angel Eaton who has won the title twice in the recent years.

This will be a big test of her skills to the defending champions and other country's top golfers like Madina Iddi who won Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship title a fortnight ago.