Kenya: Court Rules Joseph Irungu Alias Jowie to Remain in Custody

Nairobi — Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will remain in custody, a Nairobi court ruled on Tuesday.

Justice James Wakiaga declined to grant the key suspect in the murder of Monica Kimani bail until all key witnesses put under witness protection have testified.

The court held that Jowie's application for review of bail is premature and lacks merit.

Justice Wakiaga instead ordered the probation officer to do a further inquiry before Jowie can renew his bail application.

The Prosecution had last Tuesday told the trial court it intended to call 32 witnesses to testify against Jowie and his ex-fiancé Jackie Maribe.

Jowie's first application for bail was declined on October 30 over the possibility of him absconding future court appearances and lack of a known physical address.

Justice Wakiaga however released Maribe at the time on Sh2 million surety bail with an alternative of a Sh1 million cash bail with three sureties of a similar amount after a month-long incarceration.

"The picture that emerges from the Prosecution's evidence and the pre-bail report of the first accused (Irungu) is that he is a male version of a slay queen which for lack of better terminology I will call a woman eater," Justice Wakiaga noted in his October 30 ruling.

"He was living in the house of the second accused (Maribe), driving her car with no known source of income since 2017 when he provided security to some Jubilee Party politicians," the judge went on to explain.