South Africa: Two Young Men Arrested for Rape of Elderly Woman After Traditional Ceremony

Willowvale police in the Eastern Cape have arrested two men, aged 19 and 20, for the rape of a 75-year-old woman.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, it is alleged that the woman attended a traditional ceremony at about 23:50 on Sunday in Rhaladiya, Chafutweni Village, Willowvale.

According to information, the woman went outside her hut when two men grabbed her and raped her.

"Fortunately, there was an eyewitness who saw what was happening. The witness raised an alarm, calling on the community to come and rescue the victim. The community members caught the alleged perpetrators," Manatha said in a statement.

"Police were called and they responded swiftly. Both suspects were arrested and charged with rape. The two suspects will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape."

Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the incident.

He appealed to the traditional leaders to end traditional ceremonies at 17:00 to avoid crimes such as murder and rape.

Source: News24