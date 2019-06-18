18 June 2019

South Africa: Cilic Hires Wayne Ferreira As Coach

Cape Town — Croatian tennis star Marin Cilic has appointed former South African player Wayne Ferreira as coach for the grass season.

Cilic, the current world No 15, is famous for winning the 2014 US Open. He was also runner-up at the 2017 Wimbledon and 2018 Australian Open Grand Slam events.

Ferreira, 47, won 15 career ATP titles and was ranked as high as No 6 in the world.

The duo's partnership started on a high note on Monday when Cilic beat Chile's Christian Garin 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) at the Queen's Club grass-court event in London.

Cilic is the defending champion at Queen's, having defeated Serbian world No 1 Novak Djokovic in the final there last year.

