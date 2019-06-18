South Africa: Parliament Releases Accredited Media List for SONA 2019

press release

Parliament has finalised a list of media representatives who will cover the first State of the Nation Address of the 6thParliament scheduled for 20 June 2019.

The approved list of accredited media representatives/journalists is now published on Parliament's official website to enable those who have applied to check their names. Not all those who have applied have been accredited, as some were found not to be bonafide journalists while others provided incorrect ID numbers.

The link to the accredited media is: https://tinyurl.com/yyex53zx

NB: Applications of media personnel who applied for accreditation during the extension period from the 6th to 7th June 2019 are still being processed and the list will be updated as soon as they are completed.

Only applicants whose names appear on the approved accreditation list may collect their accreditation tags as per the information below. Accredited media practitioners are urged to comply with the following guidelines and deadlines for coverage of SONA:

Accreditation tags can only be collected from the accreditation centre located at the Government Garage- 49 Hope Street, Cape Town, from Monday (17 June) to Thursday 20 June. The accreditation centre operating times are as follows:

Monday, 17 June- 08:00 until 18:00

Tuesday, 18 June- 08:00 until 22:00

Wednesday, 19 June- 08:00 until 22:00

Thursday, 20 June- 08:00 until 16:00

Media personnel are encouraged to collect their accreditation to avoid long queues on the day of the State of the Nation Address.

Broadcasters who need to be on air by 6am on the day of the State of the Nation Address must collect their accreditation prior as no accreditation will be available before 8am.

NB: No accreditation will be issued at Parliament. Accreditation is only available at 49 Hope Street.

All broadcasters are expected to set up and lay their cables not later than 14:00 on Wednesday,19 June 2019 at 16:00 (no set up will be allowed on 20 June 2019)

Please attend a compulsory pre-SONA briefing on applicable guidelines that include dos' and don'ts that is scheduled for 13:00 - 14:00 on the 20th of June 2019 at the Imbizo Centre - 100 Plein Street, Cape Town.

A representative group of accredited media will be allocated 66 seats in the Media Bay through process handled in collaboration with Parliament Press Gallery Association (PGA).

Anyone who applied for accreditation before the 5 June 2019 deadline but does not appear on the published list of approved applications, should contact Masego Dlula on 021 4038141 or 081 715 9398 or mdlula@parliament.gov.zaor Nolizwi Magwagwa on 021 403 2465 or 081 716 5824 or nmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za to follow up.

