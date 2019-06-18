Ghana: Former Pres Mahama Laments Insecurity in Country

Daffiama — Former President John Mahama has lamented what he described as the high incidence of insecurity in the country, and called on the authorities to secure the lives of citizens.

Former President Mahama joined family and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mourn and lay to rest, the late NDC Constituency Chairman for Daffiama/Bussie/Issa in the Upper West Region, Mr Richard Puolabong Bayiviella, last on Saturday.

The NDC constituency chairman was shot dead a month ago by unknown gunmen, suspected to be highway robbers.

Former President Mahama said "the death of the chairman is a reflection of the current insecurity that exists in the country. People are afraid for their lives. Armed robbers have become emboldened, they are ambushing people in places you would least expect, to cause harm to them".

He said the insecurity could cause many more of such incidents to happen to other citizens.

Former President Mahama said "I want to urge the Akufo Addo government to be up and doing. It is the duty of government to secure the lives of citizens, because they cannot continue to live in fear and continue to have their lives cut short".

Eulogising the late Bayiviella, former President Mahama described him as a hard working man, who recorded an unparalleled achievement in the history of the party, by moving from a branch chairman to a constituency chairman within two years.

"It is sad that during the period of our 27th anniversary, when we should be celebrating the contributions of our brother, we are gathered here to mourn him", former President Mahama said.

He called on NDC officials to work hard and attain a resounding victory for the party in 2020, to serve as a reward for the hard work started by the late Bayiviella.

The NDC General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said that the death of the late constituency chairman was untimely, violent and unnecessary.

He asked the family of the deceased to demand the police to expedite action, arrest and bring to book killers of the late Bayiviella.

Bayiviela met his untimely death when he was shot at by unknown gunmen, who attacked the vehicle he was occupying together with four others, on their way from the funeral of the mother of a branch chairman of the party in the constituency on May 8, this year.

The funeral was attended by members of the NDC, New Patriotic Party, Members of Parliament, family members of the deceased, friends and sympathies.

They included Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, NDC National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Upper West Regional Chairpersons of the NDC, Women Organisers, as well as regional chairman of the NPP and other executives.