Ghana: 13 Vying for Executive Positions in Volta NDC

A total of 13 aspirants are contesting various executive positions of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.

Mr Francis Ganyaglo, and Mr Henry Ametefe, both former Deputy Volta Regional Ministers during the erstwhile John Mahama, and Professor John Atta Mills administrations respectively, are among the three, eyeing the regional chairmanship position.

The third person is Frank Afriyie, a governance and leadership coach.

Mr George Loh, former Member of Parliament for the North Dayi Constituency is also one of five, seeking votes of delegates for the position of Vice Chairman.

The elections would follow the Party's Special Regional Delegates Conference, which comes off on Sunday June 16, 2019 at the VAG Hall in Ho on the theme, "Repositioning Volta NDC for Election 2020".

About 600 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

Mr Kafui Agleze, Regional Communications Director whose position would not be contested told the Ghana News Agency that all was in place for the elections and that the aspirants had expressed satisfaction in the processes.

Three women are among the aspirants; two contesting for the position of Deputy Regional Women Organiser, and one in the race for Deputy Youth Organiser. - GNA