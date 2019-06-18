Ghana: Give Special Attention to Albino Students - MP

Mr John Majisi, the Member of Parliament for Krachi Nchumuru, has urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to give special attention to students with albinism.

He said this followed from several complains of marginalisation from albinos from both teachers and peers.

Speaking at an event to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day, on Thursday, he stated that some Ghanaians still had the perception that albinismwas contagious, and people had tendencies to shy away from people living with albinism because they felt they may also contract the supposed illness.

"Get them close to you, because they are human and have the same privileges your child might have," he said, urging teachers nationwide to care for children living with albinism.

He suggested to the Ghana Education Service to procure books with larger font sizes for students with albinism to enable them to read properly.

Mr Majisi corrected the assertion that people living with albinism were disabled explaining that 'albinos' had issues with their sight and in other countries, a person unable to see from a specified distance, was termed a disability.

Mr Abdul Wahid Ishaq, the President of the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism (GAPA) speaking at the event, stated that due to ignorance, people had wrong perceptions about them.

A petition was therefore given to the representatives of the Commission of Human Rights and Justice (CHRAJ) who were present by the Executive Director of GAPA. Mr Newton Katseko, to serve as a written proof of their quest to end discrimination towards people living with albinism.