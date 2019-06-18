Ghana: Ho West DCE Donates Gh¢3,000 to Alma Mater

THE Ho West District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Volta Region, Mr Ernest Victor Apawu, has donated GH¢3000 to Kpedze Senior High School (KPESCO), his alma mater, in support of infrastructural development.

The gesture is particularly meant to support the facelifting of roads on the compound.

It was in fulfilment of a promise he made to support projects being undertaken by the old students' association.

The cash was jointly received on behalf of the school by Mr Atsu Menyawovor, chairman of the Old KPESCO Students Association and Mrs Benedicta Afesi, the treasurer.

As part of the ceremony, a newly constituted board of management of the school was inaugurated.

Mr Apawu, an old student of the school, urged the board members to work diligently to lift high the image of the school, and pledged to work with all stakeholders to bring development to KPESCO.

Mrs Afesi was grateful to the DCE for the gesture which she said was highly touching.

She disclosed that the administration block of the school was in a deplorable state which did not befit the status of KPESCO, which had produced many men and women of great substance for the country over the decades.

"We hope that the stalled project to rehabilitate the building would be revived as soon as possible to enable the school to move forward in progress," Mrs Afesi said.