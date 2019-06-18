Ghana: Nigeria Ambassador to Ghana Lauds Wisconsin University

Nigeria's Ambassador to Ghana, Olifemi M. Abikoye, has lauded Wisconsin University for its role in training quality workforce across Africa.

According to the Ambassador, he would collaborate with the school to build an ethical and integrated society across the sub- region through quality education.

Mr Abikoye expressed the sentiment when a team from Wisconsin University, led by the Chancellor, Rev. Dr Paul Fynn and Vice Chancellor Professor Obeng Mireku paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday.

The meeting was aimed at building a strong relationship with the Ambassador and to subsequently sustain and improve the quality of workforce at the university to foster development in Africa at large.

The Nigerian envoy said universities must make conscious efforts to develop leaders that would collaborate with other neighbouring nations to develop the continent.

"The continent would develop if the future generation could work together in unity. And universities must ensure they raise such leaders by providing quality education and it is refreshing to note that Wisconsin and other universities have taken the lead in that regard," he stated.

Rev.Dr Fynn reiterated the university's stance on "zero tolerance" for indiscipline among the student body and management.

He said the school was completely moving into practical teaching with the installation of modern technological gadgets in all classrooms, including the stimulators for the nurse's skills laboratory, School of Communication Studies training studio, and acquisition of additional and hi-tech computers for the IT laboratory.