Ghana: Kantanka Group of Companies Donate Gh¢80,000, Items to National Chief Imam

The Kantanka Group of Companies (KGC), on Thursday donated assorted items worth GH¢80,000.00 and an undisclosed amount to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The items included 20 bags of sugar, 50 bags of rice, 50 cartons of milk, 50 cartons of milo and 30 pieces of cloth, among others.

Donating the items, Mr Kwadwo Sarfo Jnr, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, stated that the gesture was to honour the Chief Imam as he turned 100 years in April and also to appreciate him for the role he plays in promoting religious tolerance in the country.

He commended Sheikh Sharubutu for leading an exemplary life for Ghanaians to emulate, adding that "this is a man of honour, who deserves to be appreciated at all times. We are proud to have such a person among us."

Receiving the items, the national chief Imam expressed gratitude to KGC for the kind gesture, saying "may Allah continue to shower his blessings on you for all your humanitarian gestures."

He also called on government to support people with home grown businesses and ideas.

"I call on everybody to join government to support Ghanaian initiatives like what Kantanka does. He is a unique individual the country must be proud of," he said.

Sheikh Dr Sharubutu reiterated the need for the public to consider generosity as acts that could attract blessings from God and promote development in the society.

He, therefore, urged all philanthropists and corporate organisations to emulate KGC, by contributing their quota, towards the development of the areas they found themselves and Ghana as a whole.