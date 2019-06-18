South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Saddened By R81 Road Deaths

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning 17 June 2019, expressed devastation and sadness at the death of the twenty-four persons who lost their lives in a road accident on the R81 in Maphalle, Limpopo on Sunday.

It is understood the passengers were coming from the June 16 celebrations that took place in Polokwane.

"The deaths of these people is heart breaking. It is absolutely devastating to lose so many young lives in this manner. On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, I send our deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured, we wish them a speedy recovery", said President Ramaphosa.

Whilst the cause of the accident is being investigated, Presisent Ramaphosa says for as long as we continue losing so many lives on the road, government can never exhaust urging all road users to obey the rules of the road.

The President has directed all affected authorities to promptly step up their actions to assist where necessary.

Issued by: The Presidency